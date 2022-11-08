Post Malone Officiates A Wedding Between Fans On Stage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Post Malone can add wedding officiant to his resume after he led a ceremony on stage after his Seattle show November 5th. TikToker Heidi Lavon shared video of the ceremony between her best friends Jana and Randy. The show was over but there was still a decent crowd of lingering fans to witness the ceremony.

Jana and Randy are planning to have a proper ceremony in March, and of course invited Posty. Thankfully, it looks like Post recovered from the fall he took on stage in September, which ultimately landed him in a hospital. There’s just a handful of dates left on his current “Twelve Carat Tour.”