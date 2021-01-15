      Weather Alert

Post Malone Donates 10,000 Pairs of Sold-Out Crocs to Healthcare Workers

Jan 15, 2021 @ 8:04am
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MARCH 29: Post Malone performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 29, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Post Malone and Crocs have teamed up again, but this time to give back! Post Malone and Crocs are donating 10,000 pairs of their sold-out collaboration to 10,000 healthcare workers at 70 hospitals!

This is also part of a partnership with “Musicians of Call” which is known for bringing music to bedsides. We love this!

