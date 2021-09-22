      Weather Alert

Planters’ NUTmobile Turned Into Vacation Rental

Sep 22, 2021 @ 6:00am

So you know Planters’ iconic NUTmobile?  Well now you can rent it for a couple of nights in Minnesota.

One lucky guest can spend a weekend in the 26-foot-long vehicle if they are the first to book it for $3.59, according to a company press release.  Your stay will be Friday, Oct. 1, to Sunday, Oct. 3 and you’ll get $1500 travel money.

In addition to letting a fan stay in the NUTmobile, Planters is donating $10,000 to Conservation Minnesota, a nonprofit that aims to help protect the state’s land and wildlife. Planters is reportedly donating this amount in honor of Minnesota’s nickname, The Land of 10,000 Lakes.              

 

