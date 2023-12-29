Pete Davidson Surfaces In NYC After Canceling Shows

Source: YouTube

Pete Davidson has made his first public appearance since he abruptly canceled a number of his comedy events. He is currently seen in public with his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline.

A video was released of the two of them at Bobo’s Cafe in NYC, and the two were thoroughly looking at the menu to figure out what they wanted to order.

In spite of the fact that Pete has a history of having brief relationships with renowned women, it is only time that will tell how long their relationship will endure. Madelyn and Pete started dating in September, so it is clear that things are going well between them. Since attending an after-party for Saturday Night Live in October, this is the first time that they have been seen together since the cancellation.

We’re still not sure why exactly Pete canceled his January 3rd show at the Palace but hoping he’s doing OK.