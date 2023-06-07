Pete Davidson “Not Sorry” For Furious Voicemail He Left PETA

Source: YouTube

Pete Davidson left an enraged voicemail message with some choice words for PETA on Monday after they released a statement about his new dog. TMZ ran a story that day carrying a statement from Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior VP of cruelty investigations, saying it was “tragic” that Davidson had chosen to buy a new cavapoo puppy for his mom after her dog passed away, urging him instead to consider “adopting, not shopping, in the future.”

In the voicemail, Davidson didn’t seem to appreciate that advice. He sarcastically thanked her for her comments. “I just wanna let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed,” he adds. “I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs.” Then he tosses in a little “F*** you and suck my d***.”

He later apologized for his choice of words but not for standing up for his family. “I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”