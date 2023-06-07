99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Pete Davidson “Not Sorry” For Furious Voicemail He Left PETA

June 7, 2023 8:18AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Pete Davidson left an enraged voicemail message with some choice words for PETA on Monday after they released a statement about his new dog. TMZ ran a story that day carrying a statement from Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior VP of cruelty investigations, saying it was “tragic” that Davidson had chosen to buy a new cavapoo puppy for his mom after her dog passed away, urging him instead to consider “adopting, not shopping, in the future.”

In the voicemail, Davidson didn’t seem to appreciate that advice. He sarcastically thanked her for her comments. “I just wanna let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed,” he adds. “I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs.” Then he tosses in a little “F*** you and suck my d***.”

He later apologized for his choice of words but not for standing up for his family. “I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

More about:
angry
cavapoo
PETA
Pete Davidson
voicemail

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT
2

Here's The Real Story Behind The 'Angry' Tom Hanks Cannes Photos
3

Louisville Kid Will Perform On Premiere Of "AGT"
4

Ed Sheeran Bartended At An Atlanta Brewery Before His Show
5

Miley Cyrus Tries To Clarify Her Stance To Fans About Touring

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE