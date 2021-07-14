Paris Hilton Is Getting Her Own Cooking Show On Netflix

Paris Hilton went viral last year after she made a “Cooking with Paris” Youtube video to show how to make a lasagna, and now that has launched her into her very own cooking show on Netflix.
‘Cooking with Paris’ will debut on August 4th on Netflix featuring 6 episodes of Paris trying out new recipes with exotic kitchen appliances with celebrity friends.
