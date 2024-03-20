99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Organizer of Failed Wonka Experience Speaks Out

March 20, 2024 8:37AM EDT
Billy Coull, the man behind the failed ‘Willy Wonka’-inspired experience in Scotland speaks out in a new documentary about the event. Coull got emotional and apologized for snapping an unhappy customers saying it was the “worst version” of himself. He blamed booking the wrong size venue and projector screens not being delivered.

Families paid $200 for the event that promised a Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory immersive event, but delivered “two jelly beans and a half a cup of lemonade.”

