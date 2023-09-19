99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Album Debuts At Number One

September 19, 2023 6:52AM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo’s second album, Guts, has become her second album (after Sour) to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Ariana Grande was the last woman to debut at No. 1 with two initial chart entries.

Her first single from Guts debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 nine weeks ago, and now ‘Vampire’ is back to the top spot on the chart. It’s now tied with Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ for “the longest gap between No. 1 stays among songs in a single release cycle.”

