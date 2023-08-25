Olivia Rodrigo: “Writing Songs You Would Like To Hear On The Radio Is Hard”

Source: YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo is spilling her “guts” to the New York Times about how her dating choices inspired her new album titled…GUTS. “I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” she said. “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

Feeling pressure while making hew new album, "Guts," Olivia Rodrigo turned to advice she’d received from Jack White: “He wrote me this letter the first time I met him that said, ‘Your only job is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio.’” https://t.co/571TPK8xaw — New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) August 25, 2023

She admitted to leaning on mentors like Jack White, who told her in a letter that her only job “is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio,’” she said. “I mean, writing songs that you would like to hear on the radio is in fact very hard.”

She seems to be getting the hang of it with her track record of some major hits!