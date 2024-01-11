Olivia Rodrigo Not Finished With Acting

US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo said in a new interview that she “would love” to return to acting. “I love movies, I love telling stories,” she told Variety. “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age. Maybe I am of age already.” She added, “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

We all remember that she famously starred as in Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Paige in Bizaardvark.

Olivia Rodrigo was also asked about her dream collaborators and picked Noah Kahan, who’s up for Best New Artist at the Grammys this year. “I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring,” she said, crossing her fingers. “One of these days.”

Well, good news because it sounds like Noah is ready!