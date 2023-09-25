Olivia Rodrigo Gets Solid Dating Advice From A Kid

Source: YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo is making the rounds promoting her new album, Guts, and answered web questions for Wired. She also told GQ the things she couldn’t do without.

And then she spent some time with YouTube channel, Recess Therapy. That’s where she met a kid named Miles who was dishing out some solid dating advice to her…you can’t date your cousins. And there’s a pretty good reason why: something bad happens to your body??

Duly noted. And she got to meet another adorable superfan…