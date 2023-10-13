99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Not All Breast Cancer Presents a Lump: Other Signs To Look For

October 13, 2023 11:28AM EDT
Source: YouTube

You may think that most breast cancer diagnoses come from detecting a lump in self-exams, or with mammography or ultrasounds. But there are a few other ways breast cancer can show up that you need to be aware of.

GMA share two stories of women that were sucker-punched with a diagnosis that they didn’t see coming. 27-year-old Olivia Franz noticed inflammation while breast feeding her newborn and was told initially it was just mastitis. A week later, she was back in the doctor’s office with a breast double in size, redness and discharge. That’s when she had an ultrasound and got the diagnosis of a much more rare kind called Inflammatory Breast Cancer. Three years later she’s cancer-free!

Meadow Bailey was called back in after a mammogram at age 49 and found out she has Lobular Breast Cancer, which typically grows and spreads without forming a lump.  She was blindsided by that because she felt great and there were no indications anything was wrong.

More about:
Breast Cancer
GMA
inflammatory
lobular
no lump

