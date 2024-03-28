99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Noah Kahan Collaborating With…A Stick

March 28, 2024 9:44AM EDT
Noah Kahan is stopping by Sesame Street’s upcoming 55th season in a unique collaboration… with a stick. And the stick is PUMPED. In a promo, the stick is super stoked to be getting his moment in the spotlight. Elmo and his puppy Tango join the fun…good times!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sesame Street (@sesamestreet)

