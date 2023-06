Source: YouTube

Former Louisvillian Nicole Scherzinger shared her beach proposal with social media followers after boyfriend, Thom Evans, popped the question.

They met originally on “The X Factor” when she was a judge and he was a contestant in a boy band. He’s also a rugby player and they have been dating since 2019. Congratulations!