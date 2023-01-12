99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nick Carter Shares Tribute Song For His Brother

January 12, 2023 10:23AM EST
Nick Carter shared a teaser on Instagram of a new song he wrote as a tribute to his late younger brother, Aaron, called “Hurts To Love You.”

 

 

In the video, an emotional Nick watches old home movies of his brother. Just over 2 months ago, 34-year-old Aaron was found dead at home. In the caption, he writes ‘We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts, you still love the. So I worked it out the best way I know how.”

 

