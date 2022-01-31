      Weather Alert

Nick Cannon Might Be Expecting ANOTHER Child

Jan 31, 2022 @ 7:07am

Is this what it looks like?  Is that Nick Cannon as the center of attention at another gender reveal for another baby in his brood??

The party was hosted by Nick and apparent new baby mama, Bre Tiesi, who just divorced Johnny Manziel.

 

Party poppers were filled with blue confetti so it looks like another boy!  If you are keeping track, this would be his 8th child. As you know, Nick shared some devastating news … his 5-month-old son Zen died last month after fighting cancer. Zen was Nick’s 7th child, born earlier this year with model Alyssa Scott. Zen was the 4th of Nick’s kids born in the last year-and-a-half, twins Zillion and Zion were born in June and his daughter, Powerful, last December.
MORE PICTURES HERE
TAGS
baby Bre Tiesi gender reveal Johnny Manziel Nick Cannon
POPULAR POSTS
Viral Teacher Slays Tik Tok Dance And DJ's School Lunch Dance Parties On Fridays
Taylor Swift's Former Fiddle Player Is Now A Southern Indiana Prosecutor
Peyton Manning Thinks He Knows The Real Reason Tom Brady Is Retiring...LOL
Mila Kunis And Demi Moore Have "So Much In Common" In Hilarious New Ad
Missed Connections: Chicken Crusader and Geek Lover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On