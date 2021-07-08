      Weather Alert

Nick Cannon Is Having All Of His Kids “On Purpose”

Jul 8, 2021 @ 7:14am

Nick Cannon has been getting a lot of attention lately for the fact he’s had four of his 7 kids born to different women all in a year.  But he said on his radio show that he’s “having these kids on purpose” after City Girls rapper JT advised him to use protection.

“I don’t have no accident,” said Cannon. His 7th child just arrived with model Alyssa Scott. “Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

He compared himself to a seahorse, saying, “I’m like a seahorse out here. That’s just the way I’m procreating.” Twitter has had some strong opinions!

