Newly Single Mariah Carey Shares Her “Bad Side”

Source: YouTube

Mariah Carey is kicking off the new year with a photo from what she calls her “bad side.” She recently split from boyfriend of 7 years, choreographer Bryan Tanaka. He shared a heartfelt message saying the split was “amicable”, and that the time they spent together is “etched in my heart forever.”

Fans saw the beginning of their relationship unfold during her docuseries “Mariah’s World” as she ended her engagement to James Packer.