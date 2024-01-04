99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Newly Single Mariah Carey Shares Her “Bad Side”

January 4, 2024 10:36AM EST
Mariah Carey is kicking off the new year with a photo from what she calls her “bad side.” She recently split from boyfriend of 7 years, choreographer Bryan Tanaka. He shared a heartfelt message saying the split was “amicable”, and that the time they spent together is “etched in my heart forever.”

Fans saw the beginning of their relationship unfold during her docuseries “Mariah’s World” as she ended her engagement to James Packer.

