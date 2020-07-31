      Breaking News
Naya Rivera’s Final Appearance Will Be On Netflix’s Sugar Rush

Jul 31, 2020 @ 7:40am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actress Naya Rivera attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' '42' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Gone way too soon. It has been announced that Naya Rivera will make her final TV appearance posthumously as a guest judge on the Netflix show “Sugar Rush”. The 3rd season of “Sugar Rush” is actually going to be released this weekend, with Naya’s episode dedicated to her.

 

