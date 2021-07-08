      Weather Alert

‘N SYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men Are Coming Together for Vintage Vegas Show

Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:17am

THE SUPER BOY BAND! Members of N Sync, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men will be coming together for a Vegas show.

The Rat-Pack ish show, titled After Party, The Ultimate Las Vegas Experience, will feature Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, and Wanya Morris.

The show will be at the Venetian from August 19-22. Tickets start at $65 and will go on sale beginning July 10th.

“We’ve had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage. I can’t wait to share it with the fan,” AJ said about the show.

