‘N SYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men Are Coming Together for Vintage Vegas Show

THE SUPER BOY BAND! Members of N Sync, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men will be coming together for a Vegas show.
The Rat-Pack ish show, titled After Party, The Ultimate Las Vegas Experience, will feature Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, and Wanya Morris.
Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men Members Team for ‘The After Party’ Las Vegas Engagement (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/wlYwaVz1S4
— Variety (@Variety) July 7, 2021
The show will be at the Venetian from August 19-22. Tickets start at $65 and will go on sale beginning July 10th.
“We’ve had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage. I can’t wait to share it with the fan,” AJ said about the show.