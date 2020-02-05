More Controversy For ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F
“Bachelor” contestant Victoria F won a major challenge during this week’s episode, but she won’t get the prize because of her “White Lives Matter” past.
Peter Weber’s ladies competed in a fun competition, posing for Cosmo in Costa Rica for the chance to be featured in a future issue. Victoria F won,but Cosmo had a change of heart.
Cosmo’s editor-in-chief wrote a letter Monday night explaining why Cosmo is not going to publish a digital cover of their March edition, which would’ve had Victoria on the cover, because she once posed in a “White Lives Matter” hat. The “white” was referring to white marlins. A FISH.
The editor-in-chief says she’s aware the slogan was a pun to raise awareness about over-fishing white marlins, but she says that’s irrelevant, the slogan is racist.
This isn’t the first controversy surrounding Victoria this season…a musical guest serenading them on her one-on-one date was an ex-boyfriend!
Bumpy road for this girl!