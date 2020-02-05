      Weather Alert

More Controversy For ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F

Feb 5, 2020 @ 1:11pm

“Bachelor” contestant Victoria F won a major challenge during this week’s episode, but she won’t get the prize because of her “White Lives Matter” past.

Peter Weber’s ladies competed in a fun competition, posing for Cosmo in Costa Rica for the chance to be featured in a future issue. Victoria F won,but Cosmo had a change of heart.

Cosmo’s editor-in-chief wrote a letter Monday night explaining why Cosmo is not going to publish a digital cover of their March edition, which would’ve had Victoria on the cover, because she once posed in a “White Lives Matter” hat. The “white” was referring to white marlins. A FISH.

The editor-in-chief says she’s aware the slogan was a pun to raise awareness about over-fishing white marlins, but she says that’s irrelevant, the slogan is racist.

This isn’t the first controversy surrounding Victoria this season…a musical guest serenading them on her one-on-one date was an ex-boyfriend!

 

Bumpy road for this girl!

