Mom Saves Her Daughter In Cardiac Arrest At Cheer Competition

March 16, 2023 8:19PM EDT
Seventeen-year-old Keianna Joe’s guardian angel is her mom, who was there to administer life-saving CPR. Keianna was warming up for a cheer competition when she became unresponsive. Her mom, Andrea, was trained in CPR and using at AED device. As soon as she put the pads on her daughter, it said “shock advised”.

Keianna took a deep breath and they got her back. She spent a week in the hospital recovering and had a device implanted to detect abnormal heart rhythms.

