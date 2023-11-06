99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Missy Elliot, Sheryl Crow And the Late George Michael Among New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

November 6, 2023 8:19AM EST
Source: YouTube

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Chaka Khan, The Spinners and the late George Michael are now officially members of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

The 38th annual ceremony Friday paired different generations of stars, including Crow and Olivia Rodrigo opening the show with “If It Makes You Happy.” H.E.R., Sia and Common joined Khan for a medley of her hits, while Dave Matthews and Chris Stapleton joined Nelson to perform some of his classic songs.

Big Boi inducted Kate Bush, who was unable to attend, so St. Vincent took the stage to perform Bush’s biggest hit, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).” Andrew Ridgeley honored his partner in Wham!, the late George Michael.

 

