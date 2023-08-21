99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Miley Cyrus Serves As Her Mom’s Maid-Of-Honor, Playfully Trolls Selena Gomez

August 21, 2023 11:44AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Miley Cyrus beamed as her mom, 56-year-old Tish Cyrus, married 53-year-old “Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell in an intimate ceremony Saturday in Malibu. Cyrus divorced Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years in April 2022 (but separated in February of 2020).

Cyrus and Purcell made their debut as a couple at Miley’s NYE party and announced their engagement four months ago.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus)

Busy week for Miley as she releases a new single Friday and a primetime special Thursday night in primetime on ABC called Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). She playfully trolled Selena Gomez, who is also releasing a song Friday!

