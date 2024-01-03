99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mickey Mouse Is A Killer In An Upcoming Movie

January 3, 2024 11:19AM EST
Source: YouTube

Now that Walt Disney’s “Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie” is public domain, the famous character is the latest to get turned into a horror movie!  “Mickey’s Mouse Trap” is a teen slasher flick where a group of friends get stuck in an amusement arcade with a killer wearing a Mickey Mouse mask.

Mickey isn’t the first cartoon character to get a killer makeover…last year we got “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”!

