Mickey Mouse Is A Killer In An Upcoming Movie

Now that Walt Disney’s “Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie” is public domain, the famous character is the latest to get turned into a horror movie! “Mickey’s Mouse Trap” is a teen slasher flick where a group of friends get stuck in an amusement arcade with a killer wearing a Mickey Mouse mask.
Mickey isn’t the first cartoon character to get a killer makeover…last year we got “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”!
