Meghan Trainor Wants Santa To Bring Her This For Christmas

December 20, 2022 1:49PM EST
Meghan Trainor has said before that she’s hoping for twins in her next pregnancy after Riley, her first-born baby boy.

She told Today,

I want to give [Riley] the most amount of siblings I can.

She just posted a TikTok doing some (sensual?) dancing to her song “Naughty List” with her husband, Daryl Sabara. It’s pretty clear that what she wants for Christmas this year is to be pregnant with her next kiddos.

@meghantrainor PLS SANTA ??? @darylsabara #naughtylist #christmas #spykids #sleigh ♬ Naughty List – Meghan Trainor

