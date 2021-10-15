      Weather Alert

Megan Thee Stallion Now Has “Hottie Sauce” At Popeyes And Merch

Oct 15, 2021 @ 6:54am

Popeyes — which previously collaborated with Uber Eats and Migos — is bringing Megan Thee Stallion for a theme-appropriate Megan Thee Hottie Sauce, as well as merchandise.

In a press release, Popeye’s describes the sauce, saying it flaunts a sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality,” and revealing some of the ingredients, including Aleppo pepper, cider vinegar, honey.

The sauce will be available starting October 19 as an option for the chicken sandwich and the newly added chicken nuggets.

Meg also bought a Popeyes franchise — however, there was no information on the location or when it’d open. As for the merch, there will be bikinis, hats, shirts, and even plush dog toys shaped like chicken tenders (Meg’s French bulldog, 4oe, is almost as famous as she is on Instagram). She will also be making a “six-figure donation” to Houston Random Acts of Kindness.

TAGS
Hottie Sauce megan thee stallion merch POPEYES
POPULAR POSTS
Robin Williams Fans Are Blown Away By This Depiction and Now Want A Biopic
Win Tickets To See Dude Perfect Live At KFC Yum! Center This Week
Teachers Can Get Free McDonald's Breakfast This Week
Win The Pumpkin King's Cash!
Adele Gives Fans a Window Into ’30’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On