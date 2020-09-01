McDonald’s Offering Free Drinks to Educators on ‘Teacher Tuesdays’
McDonald’s in Kentucky and Southern Indiana are stepping up to help our teachers and educators! Introducing, ‘Teacher Tuesdays’. Anyone in education can receive a free coffee, tea, or soft drink on Tuesdays!
McDonald’s has sent McDonald’s key tags to the schools to be handed out to educators that they will need to show in order to receive their free drink every Tuesday. The promotion starts today and continues through May 2021!