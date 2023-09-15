99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Matthew McConaughey Wrote A Children’s Book

September 15, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Alright alright alright kids!  Matthew McConaughey is promoting his new children’s book called “Just Because”. He told CBS mornings the idea for the book hit him in the middle of the night, and he hopes both kids and adults take away some life lessons!

And he recently got to see his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds…and he was pretty impressed they even got the tiny hole in his earlobe from that one time he wanted to wear an earring!

 

