99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Margot Robbie’s Production Company Working On Live-Action “Monopoly” Movie

April 11, 2024 9:43AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Margot Robbie is going from an iconic toy to an iconic game! Her production company, LuckyChap, is developing a live-action Monopoly movie.  We don’t know much about the plot yet, but after the massive success of “Barbie”, expectations are high.

LuckyChap said in a statement. “Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.” The production company is also in the early stages of developing a movie based on The Sims.

More about:
live action
Lucky Chap
Margot Robbie
Monopoly
movie
production company

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
4

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention
5

Backstreet Boys Have Re-Recorded Their Biggest Hits And Personal Faves

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE