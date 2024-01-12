Man In A Wheelchair Survives For 5 Days After Falling 15 Feet

Source: YouTube

Firefighters were speechless at the task they were faced with at an old feed mill in Texas after a man in a wheelchair had fallen 15 feet. His rescue story is crazy!

The man said he had been down there for 2-3 days, but it was more like 5 days! He was found unable to move inside a feed mill that’s being converted into a tire shop in Devine, Texas. Firefighters didn’t have a hoist system or equipment, so they needed to call in more manpower!