99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Man In A Wheelchair Survives For 5 Days After Falling 15 Feet

January 12, 2024 7:32AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

 Firefighters were speechless at the task they were faced with at an old feed mill in Texas after a man in a wheelchair had fallen 15 feet. His rescue story is crazy!

The man said he had been down there for 2-3 days, but it was more like 5 days!  He was found unable to move inside a feed mill that’s being converted into a tire shop in Devine, Texas. Firefighters didn’t have a hoist system or equipment, so they needed to call in more manpower! 

More about:
fall
feed mill
firefighters
Inside Edition
rescue
texas
tire shop
wheelcair

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Year's Tay
2

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
3

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds
4

Miley Cyrus Crushes Journey's 1983 Single "Faithfully"
5

Dolly Parton Grants a Dying Man's Bucket List Wish

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE