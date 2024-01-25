99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Madonna Responds To Lawsuit Over Her Late Concert

January 25, 2024 8:29AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Madonna and Live Nation are responding to a lawsuit filed against them by two fans upset that her concert in New York on December 13th started two hours late. A statement read: “The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck,” “This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

The upset fans, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, called the late start “false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.” They complain that because it started two hours later than the advertised time, they had issues finding public transportation home (and it was pricier) and “had to get up early to go to work.”

More about:
fans
late
Lawsuit
Madonna
Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden
response

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Doja Cat's Brother Knocks Her Front Teeth Out, Mom Files Restraining Order
3

The First Travel Ad Sent to Aliens Suggests They Visit... Lexington, KY?
4

Jack Harlow Supports Muhammad Ali Center For Ali's 82nd Birthday
5

Missing Non-Verbal 4-Year-Old Found After 50 Hours

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE