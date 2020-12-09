Madonna Gets Her First Tattoo At Age 62
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Madonna speaks on stage at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine)
It’s never too late to make a change. Madonna just got her FIRST tattoo at the age of 62 to honor her kids. She documented the entire thing on Instagram too.
In a sweet tribute to her kids, the tattoo includes one initial for each of her kids: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Estere, and Stella.