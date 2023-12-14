99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Luke Combs Finds Out He Sued A Woman And Makes It Right

December 14, 2023 12:52PM EST
Luke Combs posted a video on Instagram yesterday saying he was sick to his stomach after finding out his lawyers sued a fan for selling unlicensed merch.   A judge ordered Nicole Harness to pay Luke $250,000 for selling 18 Luke Combs tumblers she made at $20 a pop through her Amazon store. The $5,500 she had in her Amazon account got seized.   News station WFLA did the story and that’s how Combs found out about it. He tagged the station in his response:

 

 

Luke sent her twice that to help with bills.  And he’s now selling a $20 tumbler on his website, with all proceeds going to help her out. Well done Luke!

