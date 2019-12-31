Louisville Woman Gets $10.5M For Lost Limb
Almost 9 years later, a Louisville woman who lost her leg after a University of Louisville Hospital nurse left a sponge inside her during heart surgery has been awarded $10.5 million in court.
The verdict included $1 million in punitive damages and about $8 million for pain and suffering for Carolyn Boerste, who underwent bypass surgery in 2011 and had an 18-by-18-inch sponge left inside her. This is a rare outcome considering that the last medical malpractice verdict was 5 years ago, followed by 33 defense verdicts.
Would you trade in an appendage for 10.5 mil?
To read more about how everything went down check out this article on Courier Journal!