Louisville Tik Tok Stars The McFarlands Are Hosting An Online St. Joseph Children’s Home Fundraiser
The pandemic is not allowing St. Joseph Children’s Home to do their annual fundraising picnic, so they are getting some help from local Tik Tok stars The McFarland family! They are hosting a live dunk tank on their Tik Tok account today and tomorrow from 4-7pm with local celebrities including former U of L basketball star Luke Hancock!
You can also participate in the fun with online raffle items, merchandise sales, virtual contests, and more! If you aren’t yet familiar with the McFarlands…this is what got them viral attention!
