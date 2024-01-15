Louisville South End Staple Set To Open For 100th Season
January 15, 2024 12:00PM EST
Louisville restaurant Mike Linnig’s is set to reopen later this month for its 100th season! The restaurant, which has been serving the city since 1925, is known for its generous portions of fried fish, shrimp, frog legs, and onion rings.
Mike Linnig’s is located on Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January after its usual winter break. The reopening date is set for Thursday, January 25. What’s your favorite thing to get there?
