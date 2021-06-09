Louisville Pastry Chef Jaclyn Joseph Won Food Network’s ‘Best Baker In America’

How awesome is this? When one door closed for Jaclyn Joseph, another big one opened!
How sweet it is! Louisville pastry chef crowned 'Best Baker in America' on Food Network https://t.co/BuUYHjqSpa
— Courier Journal (@courierjournal) June 8, 2021
How sweet it is! Louisville pastry chef crowned 'Best Baker in America' on Food Network https://t.co/BuUYHjqSpa
— Courier Journal (@courierjournal) June 8, 2021
Jaclyn Joseph is a graduate of Sullivan University and former pastry chef at Brown Hotel and Omni Louisville Hotel. She lost her job at the Omni due to the pandemic, so that freed her up to hone her craft and compete on the Food Network’s “Best Baker In America” competing for $25,000. Now that she’s won, she wants to open her own bakery.
Great job, bakers! 👏👏👏 #BestBakerInAmerica pic.twitter.com/E4zEAdfbag
— Food Network (@FoodNetwork) June 8, 2021
Great job, bakers! 👏👏👏 #BestBakerInAmerica pic.twitter.com/E4zEAdfbag
— Food Network (@FoodNetwork) June 8, 2021
“With the love I received, my decision to take a leap in confidence and make my dream come true has only solidified. It’s no longer just an idea, it’s a reality,” Joseph told The Courier Journal. “It’s still at the very early stages of starting my own business, but thanks to the encouragement of so many locals, I’ve got a burning motivation to dive in and get things rolling as soon as possible.” JJBakes & Co. INC will be a custom order bakery specializing in wedding cakes, specialty cakes and desserts. Joseph will announce the launch of the business’ website on her Facebook and Instagram.
MORE FROM LEX18