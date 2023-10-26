Louisville Native Pitches Diamondbacks Into The World Series

WAVE3 – Louisville native Brandon Pfaadt helped lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series in his rookie season.

How cool is this? Now you have a local tie to the World Series!

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is a former standout at Louisville’s Trinity and Bellarmine.

In the D-Backs Game 7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Pfaadt struck out seven and allowed two runs in four innings.

Pfaadt made his MLB debut on May 3 against the Rangers, the team he’ll take the mound against in the World Series. The Bellarmine star struggled in his 19 regular season games, posting a 5.72 ERA and a 3-9 record but he did have 94 strikeouts and averaged 8.8 punchouts per nine innings.

