October 26, 2023 10:55AM EDT
Louisville Native Pitches Diamondbacks Into The World Series
WAVE3 – Louisville native Brandon Pfaadt helped lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series in his rookie season.

 How cool is this?  Now you have a local tie to the World Series!

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is a former standout at Louisville’s Trinity and Bellarmine.

In the D-Backs Game 7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Pfaadt struck out seven and allowed two runs in four innings.

Pfaadt made his MLB debut on May 3 against the Rangers, the team he’ll take the mound against in the World Series. The Bellarmine star struggled in his 19 regular season games, posting a 5.72 ERA and a 3-9 record but he did have 94 strikeouts and averaged 8.8 punchouts per nine innings.

WAVE3

