Louisville Native Pitches Diamondbacks Into The World Series
October 26, 2023 10:55AM EDT
How cool is this? Now you have a local tie to the World Series!
Arizona Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is a former standout at Louisville’s Trinity and Bellarmine.
In the D-Backs Game 7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Pfaadt struck out seven and allowed two runs in four innings.
Pfaadt made his MLB debut on May 3 against the Rangers, the team he’ll take the mound against in the World Series. The Bellarmine star struggled in his 19 regular season games, posting a 5.72 ERA and a 3-9 record but he did have 94 strikeouts and averaged 8.8 punchouts per nine innings.
