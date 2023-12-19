Lorde Teases Fourth Album In Rare Post

Source: YouTube

Lorde doesn’t post a lot on social media, but she hopped on Instagram to tease new music…her fourth studio album! Her last album was “Solar Power” two years ago (which was her first in 4 years.)

But NOT soon. “We’re not CLOSE close you guys… i’m just getting so hype n needed to let u know,” Lorde wrote. “Start ur excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer .. we building stamina for this chapter.”