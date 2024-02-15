Local Couple Celebrates 50 Years Of Marriage At McDonald’s

Source: YouTube

JJ and Connie Boudreaux celebrated their 50th anniversary with special romantic dinner at the McDonald’s on Breckenridge Lane in Louisville.

The couple met in New Orleans, but have been living in Louisville since 1979. Connie was working at McDonald’s and so boldly wrote her number on the back of JJ’s (a police officer) Quarter Pounder receipt and gave it to him. Since then, JJ has nick named Connie his “Quarter Pounder with Cheese.”

How cute are they??