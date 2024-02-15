99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Local Couple Celebrates 50 Years Of Marriage At McDonald’s

February 15, 2024 7:33AM EST
JJ and Connie Boudreaux celebrated their 50th anniversary with special romantic dinner at the McDonald’s on Breckenridge Lane in Louisville.

The couple met in New Orleans, but have been living in Louisville since 1979. Connie was working at McDonald’s and so boldly wrote her number on the back of  JJ’s (a police officer) Quarter Pounder receipt and gave it to him. Since then, JJ has nick named Connie his “Quarter Pounder with Cheese.”

How cute are they??

