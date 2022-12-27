Lizzo Cried At Surprise Christmas Gift From Famous Flutist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Lizzo attends Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)

Did you already know who Sir James Galway was or did you have to Google him too? Asking for us.

He’s a legendary flutist according to People. You know who else is a legendary flutist? Lizzo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

She for sure didn’t have to look him up. And she was floored when he dedicated his playing of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” to her in a video. He even added in “Merry Christmas Lizzo, from your number one fan.”

Lizzo posted it in her stories over Christmas weekend with big tears in her eyes. You can peep the screenshots here!