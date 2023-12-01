Lil Nas X Posts A Video About Entering His Christian Era
Is Lil Nas X really into his “Christian era” or is he trolling people on the internet?
He tweeted out this video this week of him singing in a denim skirt and long flowing hair while donning a t-shirt that says “If God Doesn’t Exist Then Who’s Laughing At Us?”
y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE
— ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023
Genius reports the song as “Angels*” and the lyrics read like this:
Father stretch my hands
The lonely road seems to last the longest
Help me with my plans
Everything seems to go nowhere (Ooh)
Free me from worry and wanting pity
Free me from all this envy in me
I, I don’t want these feelings
I, I don’t want these feelings
I call on angels
I’m tryin’ hard to face my pain, yeah
Give me hope when I feel
Give me hope when I feel less
Angels
I’m tryin’ hard to keep my faith, yeah