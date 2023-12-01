Lil Nas X Posts A Video About Entering His Christian Era

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is Lil Nas X really into his “Christian era” or is he trolling people on the internet?

He tweeted out this video this week of him singing in a denim skirt and long flowing hair while donning a t-shirt that says “If God Doesn’t Exist Then Who’s Laughing At Us?”

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

Genius reports the song as “Angels*” and the lyrics read like this: