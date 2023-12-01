99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lil Nas X Posts A Video About Entering His Christian Era

December 1, 2023 10:53AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is Lil Nas X really into his “Christian era” or is he trolling people on the internet?

He tweeted out this video this week of him singing in a denim skirt and long flowing hair while donning a t-shirt that says “If God Doesn’t Exist Then Who’s Laughing At Us?”

Genius reports the song as “Angels*” and the lyrics read like this:

Father stretch my hands
The lonely road seems to last the longest
Help me with my plans
Everything seems to go nowhere (Ooh)

Free me from worry and wanting pity
Free me from all this envy in me
I, I don’t want these feelings
I, I don’t want these feelings

I call on angels
I’m tryin’ hard to face my pain, yeah
Give me hope when I feel
Give me hope when I feel less
Angels
I’m tryin’ hard to keep my faith, yeah

