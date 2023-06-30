Lil Nas X Named Global Ambassador For Crocs

Lil Nas X got the gig Ryan Smetzer needed!

Lil Nas X has a new gig. Aside from being named the new global ambassador for Crocs, the footwear brand has also made Lil Nas X the face of their height campaign. They describe it as a new, innovative collection of platformed Crocs, available in a variety of styles.

“Lil Nas X and Crocs are the perfect pair, representing bold and unbridled self-expression, and welcoming everyone to truly come as they are,” Crocs said in a statement. Lil Nas X agrees, saying that he is “always about taking things to the next level” and that he is excited about partnering with Crocs. “These new styles are so sick and I know everyone’s going to love them,” Lil Nas X said.

Ryan Smetzer is a big fan of Crocs and is somewhere shedding a small tear.