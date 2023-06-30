99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lil Nas X Named Global Ambassador For Crocs

June 30, 2023 6:35AM EDT
Childrens colorful Crocs shoe display at Dicks Sporting Goods store, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X got the gig Ryan Smetzer needed!

Lil Nas X has a new gig.  Aside from being named the new global ambassador for Crocs, the footwear brand has also made Lil Nas X the face of their height campaign. They describe it as a new, innovative collection of platformed Crocs, available in a variety of styles.

 

“Lil Nas X and Crocs are the perfect pair, representing bold and unbridled self-expression, and welcoming everyone to truly come as they are,” Crocs said in a statement.  Lil Nas X agrees, saying that he is “always about taking things to the next level” and that he is excited about partnering with Crocs. “These new styles are so sick and I know everyone’s going to love them,” Lil Nas X said.

Ryan Smetzer is a big fan of Crocs and is somewhere shedding a small tear.

