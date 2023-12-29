99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lil Nas X Adds “Director” To His Skillset

December 29, 2023 12:26PM EST
Lil Nas X teased new music earlier in 2023, but he did it by saying he was entering his “Christian era,” which was likely satire. Right? Anything’s possible, but that was probably a joke coming from the guy who uses sometime Satanic imagery in his music and videos.

 So we don’t know what to expect from his next music video, but it sounds like he took full control of it. He tweeted out that he wrote AND directed it.

