Lil Nas X Adds “Director” To His Skillset

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lil Nas X teased new music earlier in 2023, but he did it by saying he was entering his “Christian era,” which was likely satire. Right? Anything’s possible, but that was probably a joke coming from the guy who uses sometime Satanic imagery in his music and videos.

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

So we don’t know what to expect from his next music video, but it sounds like he took full control of it. He tweeted out that he wrote AND directed it.