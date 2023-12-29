Lil Nas X Adds “Director” To His Skillset
December 29, 2023 12:26PM EST
Lil Nas X teased new music earlier in 2023, but he did it by saying he was entering his “Christian era,” which was likely satire. Right? Anything’s possible, but that was probably a joke coming from the guy who uses sometime Satanic imagery in his music and videos.
y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE
— ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023
So we don’t know what to expect from his next music video, but it sounds like he took full control of it. He tweeted out that he wrote AND directed it.
Lil Nas X teases an upcoming music video for new era:
“wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time — it’s the best one yet!” pic.twitter.com/zTVzpx0tgA
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 28, 2023
