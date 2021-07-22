      Weather Alert

Lance Bass Pranks The Other Members Of NSYNC

Jul 22, 2021 @ 7:24am
Lance Bass pranked the other members of NSYNC… but Justin Timberlake had the last laugh!

The “Too Busy” prank was the focal point of Lance Bass’ latest TikTok video. Lance posted a video on Wednesday, July 21st where he attempted to pull the “I’m too busy” prank on his fellow band members.

The prank involves a person Facetiming someone, but then immediately says they’re too busy to talk and hangs up. Lance had already gotten Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick so he moved on to bigger fish, Justin Timberlake.  Justin, however, got the last laugh when he denied Lance’s call!

Despite being shut down Lance captioned the video, “They just won’t leave me alone! Don’t they know how busy I am?? Jeez.”

Have you been a victim of the “too busy” prank? 😂

