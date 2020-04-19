      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Kings Island Makes 2020 Season Pass Valid Through 2021 Season

Apr 19, 2020 @ 3:52pm

We cannot wait to hit up Kings Island this year, and this is GREAT news!

And just for fun, these are adorable.

TAGS
Amusement park Kings Island Local Ohio
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE