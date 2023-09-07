99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Cries Over Child Support In Court

September 7, 2023 10:20AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner was asking for more than $160,000 in monthly child support, but a judge knocked that down to $63,000.  She claimed “living a luxurious life is in the kids’ DNA at this point.”  She added, “I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce.”

Her lawyers were pushing Costner to answer whether he quit “Yellowstone” or if he had an option to continue and he said it wasn’t “his choice” to leave the show.

Their kids are 16, 14, and 13.

More about:
Child Support
Christine Baumgartner
court hearing
Divorce
Kevin Costner
yellowstone

POPULAR POSTS

1

Bob Barker Passes Away At 99
2

Mom Trains Dog With Word Buttons In The Most Hysterical Way
3

Family "Adopts" Neighbor Grandpa And They Are The Cutest
4

Bride Shares Hilarious Wedding Book Fail
5

Hilarious Warning About Amazon Voice Commands Thanks To This Kid's Shopping Spree

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE