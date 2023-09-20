Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner Settle Their Divorce

Source: YouTube

It’s been a rocky four months, but everything has apparently been hammered out in Kevin Costner’s divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

They released a joint statement saying they have come to “an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues.” They were recently in court hammering out child support, as she pushed for nearly $130,000 a month. A judge reduced that to over $63,000 a month. They share three kids together, ages 16, 14 and 13.