Kentucky Lottery Returns $1 Million Prize To Education After No One Claimed It

Imagine winning $1 million in the lottery and NOT claiming it. That really happened here in Kentucky!

According to WDRB, “the unclaimed ticket was sold at the Pilot Travel Center in Pendleton, which is just off Interstate 71 north of Louisville.”

The winner had 180 days to claim the prize, but when they didn’t claim it, the massive prize was put toward Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) to fund college scholarships and grants.