99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kentucky Lottery Returns $1 Million Prize To Education After No One Claimed It

January 16, 2024 9:50AM EST
Share
Kentucky Lottery Returns $1 Million Prize To Education After No One Claimed It
Selection of lottery balls.

Imagine winning $1 million in the lottery and NOT claiming it. That really happened here in Kentucky!

According to WDRB, “the unclaimed ticket was sold at the Pilot Travel Center in Pendleton, which is just off Interstate 71 north of Louisville.”

The winner had 180 days to claim the prize, but when they didn’t claim it, the massive prize was put toward Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) to fund college scholarships and grants.

More about:
education fund
Kentucky
Kentucky Lottery
local news
one million

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
3

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds
4

Dolly Parton Grants a Dying Man's Bucket List Wish
5

Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE